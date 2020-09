Coronavirus: Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 in US

"I wanted to, I wanted to always play it down," Trump told Woodward in March, a recording of which was released by the veteran journalist to 'The Washington Post'. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." In another interview on February 7, the audio clip of which was posted by 'The Washington Post', Trump told the journalist that the coronavirus was deadlier than the flu and could be transmitted through the air.

"That's always tougher than the touch. You don't have to touch things. Right? But the air, you just breath the air and that's how it's passed," he said. "It's also more deadly than even your strenuous flus." As per the book, Trump insists to Woodward he would triumph over the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic calamity.

"Don't worry about it, Bob. OK?" Trump told the author in July. "Don't worry about it. We'll get to do another book. You'll find I was right." The president on Wednesday defended his decision to downplay the dangers posed by the pathogen, refuting allegations that he lied to the people of the country.

"The fact is, I'm a cheerleader for this country, I love our country and I don't want people to be frightened," he said. "I don't want to create panic, as you say. And certainly, I'm not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy." Trump underlined that the administration wanted to show confidence and strength as a nation amid the pandemic.

"And that's what I've done. And we've done very well," Trump said. "We don't want to jump up and down and start shouting that we have a problem that is a tremendous problem -- scare everybody." Trump pointed out that the administration immediately started buying masks other health equipments during the early stages of the outbreak. "And we don't want to cause pricing to go up to a level that becomes almost unaffordable," he said.

Woodward defended his decision to delay the release of the excerpts of his interview with Trump.