Coronavirus test and trace plan kicks off in UK, tracing site crashes within minutes of launching

A new test and trace service operated by the National Health Service (NHS) got underway in England and Scotland on Thursday as the next stage in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and bringing the UK out of lockdown in gradual steps.

The government's coronavirus contact tracing site crashed on launch this morning amid complaints it has been a 'complete shambles', according to Daily Mail.

The UK government said the new service will help identify, contain and control coronavirus and reduce the spread of the deadly virus, which has claimed over 37,000 lives in Britain.

Under the new system, anyone who tests positive for coronavirus will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace and will need to share information about their recent interactions. This could include household members, people with whom they have been in direct contact, or within two metres for more than 15 minutes.

People identified as having been in close contact with someone who has a positive test must stay at home for 14 days, even if they do not have symptoms, to stop unknowingly spreading the virus.

"As we move to the next stage of our fight against coronavirus, we will be able to replace national lockdowns with individual isolation and, if necessary, local action where there are outbreaks," said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"NHS Test and Trace will be vital to stopping the spread of the virus. It is how we will be able to protect our friends and family from infection, and protect our NHS. This new system will help us keep this virus under control while carefully and safely lifting the lockdown nationally," he said.

If those in isolation develop symptoms, they can book a test online or by calling the NHS. If they test positive, they must continue to stay at home for seven days or until their symptoms have passed. If they test negative, they must complete the 14-day isolation period. Members of their household will not have to stay at home unless the person identified becomes symptomatic, at which point they must also self-isolate for 14 days.