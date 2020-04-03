Coronavirus-stricken cruise ships allowed to dock in Florida

Miami: Two cruise ships with passengers infected by the novel coronavirus were allowed to dock in the US state of Florida, ending a 12-day voyage at sea desperately searching for a pier.

The Zaandam cruise liner and its sister ship Rotterdam, both owned by Holland America, docked Thursday afternoon at Port Everglades, reports Xinhua news agency. Due to the coronavirus outbreak on board, Chile, Argentina and Peru refused to let the Zaandam dock, and the ship was once denied access to the Panama Canal as it altered its itinerary to Fort Lauderdale in Florida.