Coronavirus spread by people with no symptoms 'appears to be rare': WHO

Geneva [Switzerland]: The spread of COVID-19 by those who do not show symptoms of being infected by the contagion appears to be rare, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead for coronavirus response and head of the emerging diseases, said during a media briefing in Geneva on Monday (local time).

"From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual," CNN quoted Van Kerkhove as saying on Monday.

"We have a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing. They're following asymptomatic cases, they're following contacts and they're not finding secondary transmission onward. It is very rare -- and much of that is not published in the literature," she said. "We are constantly looking at this data and we're trying to get more information from countries to truly answer this question. It still appears to be rare that an asymptomatic individual actually transmits onward," she added.

Van Kerkhove also said that what appear to be asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 often turn out to be cases of mild disease. "When we actually go back and we say how many of them were truly asymptomatic, we find out that many have really mild disease," Van Kerkhove said.