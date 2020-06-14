CORONAVIRUS SPIKE: Beijing shuts down largest wholesale market

Beijing has shut down several markets, including the largest Xinfadi wholesale food market, and locked down 11 residential communities near it after six new domestically-transmitted coronavirus cases were reported, taking the tally to nine in the capital city in the last three days, while 12 new infections were registered in other parts of China.

Officials in Beijing found the coronavirus on a chopping board of imported salmon at the Xinfadi market.

China's National Health Commission, (NHC) said on Saturday that out of the 18 new coronavirus cases, 11 were confirmed cases reported in the country on Friday, including six domestically-transmitted infections in Beijing.

Also on Friday, seven new asymptomatic cases were reported, taking the total number of such people in quarantine to 98, it said.

Everybody, including customers and meat dealers have undergone nucleic acid tests. In total, six major wholesale markets in Beijing suspended, or partially suspended, operations on Friday, the Global Times report said.

Following the emergence of virus in the market, nine related people have been put into quarantine even though their test results were negative, Zhang Yuxi, head of the Xinfadi market, told the Beijing News on Friday.

According to a report in AP, 11 residential communities near Xinfadi market have been placed under lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

It also quoted Beijing officials saying that 45 workers at the market have tested positive for the virus but showed no symptoms.

State-run Xinhua news agency said the Xinfadi market has a total area of 112 hectares, some 1,500 management personnel and more than 4,000 tenants.

The sudden spike in cases in Beijing caused an alarm among the officials as the city which was well protected from the rest of the country has not reported new cases for about two months.