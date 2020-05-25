Coronavirus sneaks into US pasta factory, 24 workers test positive

A pasta company has announced there was a coronavirus outbreak at its Spokane factory as Washington state prepares to reopen parts of its economy.

The Spokesman-Review reported that Philadelphia Macaroni Company Inc. said in a statement Friday that 72 workers were tested for COVID-19 and 24 were positive.

Health officials say there was an increase in Spokane County with 31 new positive cases between Thursday and Friday.

Company officials say all of the factory employees have since been tested and the facility was disinfected.

The company is working with the Spokane Regional Health District to conduct contact tracing and determine further prevention measures.