Coronavirus scare: World leaders too big to be infected?

The State Department has advised against all international travel because of the coronavirus, but that didn't stop Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from flying to Afghanistan this week.

Gyms across the nation's capital are shuttered, but Senator Rand Paul, an eye doctor, still managed a workout at the Senate on Sunday morning as he awaited the results of a coronavirus test. It came back positive.

The guidance against shaking hands? That hasn't always applied to President Donald Trump, whose penchant for pressing the flesh continued even after public health officials in his administration were warning that such bodily contact could facilitate the spread of the contagious virus.

Practice social distancing? Daily White House briefings involve Trump and other senior officials crowded around a podium.