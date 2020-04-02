Coronavirus outbreak: Palestinians break the stereotype

Normally, it's the women who do the cooking and kitchen chores in Palestine. However, this is changing amid a lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus.

In the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Hasan Titi, 56, has recently been helping his wife, Samar Titi, cook meals and make sweets, as part of his daily routine.

As the couple join hands in the kitchen, their daughter Dina Titi record their cooking with a smartphone and post the videos on the social media, especially on Facebook.

Dina has been trying to share positive and entertaining ideas that may help other people forced to stay home to cope with the difficult time.

"It makes me happy," Hasan said. "Since we are staying at home, our daughter Dina decided to encourage others to do the same and help them spend their time while staying at home." "We received a lot of support and positive reaction from the first video, and people started to ask us for the recipes and advice," he said.

Meanwhile, Samar enjoys working with her husband at the kitchen, as it can create a different taste of the meals, in addition to stirring up jokes.

This even has brought the couple much closer, she said.

"We didn't mean for it to go viral, but it caught the attention of many people and so we decided to go on," said Samar, who runs an event management company in the West Bank. "This is a chance for people to share jokes, new recipes and new ideas, especially for men, on how to spend their days under the lockdown and social isolation, which could have a bad psychological effect," she said.