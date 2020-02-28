Coronavirus outbreak: Japan shuts all schools

Tokyo: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday urged schools nationwide to close for several weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, as authorities reported the country's fourth death linked to the outbreak.
The move comes as crew members from the Diamond Princess, a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined off Japan, began leaving the vessel where more than 700 people have tested positive for the disease.
“The government considers the health and safety of children above anything else,” Abe said. “We request all primary, junior high and high schools... across the nation to close temporarily from March 2 next week until their spring break.”
The spring break for public schools usually starts in late March in Japan and lasts several weeks. Local media said the call would not extend to nurseries and daycare facilities however. “Efforts to prevent the spread of infections among children are being made in various areas,” Abe added.
