Coronavirus outbreak: Italy registers 63,927 COVID-19 cases, toll touches 6,077

Rome: A total of 63,927 coronavirus cases have been assessed in Italy since the pandemic broke out in its northern regions on February 21, the Civil Protection Department managing the COVID-19 emergency has said, adding that 601 fatalities were also registered on Monday, with the death toll reaching 6,077.

The number of total infections grew by 4,789, or 8 per cent from 59,138 cases recorded on Sunday. The daily fatality figure dropped from Sunday's 651 and Saturday's 793, the department said, Xinhua reported.

Although still upward, the figures showed the daily rise in both the number of people testing positive and the number of deaths has been less marked for the second day in a row, Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli told a press conference late Monday afternoon.

Health authorities, however, warned that it was still too early to confirm a decreasing trend in the ongoing pandemic.

"The more we have consecutive (downward) measurements, the more confident we can be," Silvio Brusaferro, president of Italy's National Health Institute (ISS), said at the press conference alongside Borrelli.

"I am looking carefully and favorably at such numbers, but I do not want yet to commit myself to saying whether this is a trend or not," he stressed, adding that this week would be crucial for evaluating the trends.

As in the previous days, the ISS chief also warned that a crucial goal for national authorities and the health system remain to be avoiding the dynamics of strong circulation of the virus seen in the northern regions "reproduced in the South."