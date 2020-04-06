Coronavirus outbreak: Hospitalised Boris Johnson given oxygen treatment

The novel coronavirus outbreak had affected 182 countries globally. In the United Kingdom, over 48,450 cases have so far been recorded, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also tested positive for the virus. Now, nearly two weeks after he tested positive, Johnson continues to be symptomatic.
On Sunday, according to reports, he was admitted to a hospital. According to an article by The Guardian his stay there would be for “as long as needed”. The report quoted a spokesperson from Number 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister's official residence to add that this was a precautionary measure and that Johnson was undergoing tests at the hospital. A report by The Times added that he had been admitted to the St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster at 8 pm on Sunday night.
The Times report also said Johnson had been given oxygen treatment at the hospital. Reports added that he had spent the night at the hospital. Officials however maintain that it was not an emergency situation, but a step taken on the advise of Johnson's doctor who has wanted the Prime Minister added in the hospital.
Many take taken to social media to with the Prime Minister well, and on Monday US President Donald Trump joined others to hope for Johnson's speedy recovery.
"We want to express our nation's well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he wages his own personal fight with the virus,'' he said. Calling Johnson a "great gentleman and a great leader" Trump said that he was hopeful and sure that "he is going to be fine".
"He’s a strong man, a strong person,” he added.
In case Johnson's condition worsens, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who is also the First Secretary of the State is the designated minister who would have to take charge.
Globally, the novel coronavirus has affected over 1,286,000 people. The death toll from the virus has crossed 70,000.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)