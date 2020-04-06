Coronavirus outbreak: Hospitalised Boris Johnson given oxygen treatment

The novel coronavirus outbreak had affected 182 countries globally. In the United Kingdom, over 48,450 cases have so far been recorded, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also tested positive for the virus. Now, nearly two weeks after he tested positive, Johnson continues to be symptomatic.

On Sunday, according to reports, he was admitted to a hospital. According to an article by The Guardian his stay there would be for “as long as needed”. The report quoted a spokesperson from Number 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister's official residence to add that this was a precautionary measure and that Johnson was undergoing tests at the hospital. A report by The Times added that he had been admitted to the St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster at 8 pm on Sunday night.