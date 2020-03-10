Coronavirus outbreak: Canada confirms first virus death in Vancouver

Vancouver: Canada reported the first COVID-19 death in Vancouver of British Columbia province.
One of the residents of a care centre in North Vancouver's Lynn Valley, whose case was announced Saturday, died late Sunday, Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said at a news conference, reported Xinhua news agency on Monday.
The dead was a man in his 80s after getting the virus from a care home worker, who also worked at other facilities in Metro Vancouver.
Henry confirmed five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 32. Half of the province's cases are linked to travel to Iran.
As of Monday noon, a total of 74 cases have been reported in Canada.
