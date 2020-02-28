Coronavirus outbreak: Britons to derail travel plans

The holiday plans of millions of Britons could be at risk after the number of coronavirus cases around the world overtook China for the first time and the virus crisis tightened its grip on the UK on Thursday, according to Daily Mail report.
Two more patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Britain, health authorities said Thursday, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases in the UK to 15. The two patients have been transferred to specialist infection centres after contracting the virus in Italy and on the Spanish island of Tenerife, said Professor Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer
Brazil reported its first patient with the illness, which means the virus has now spread to every continent except Antarctica, with cases also diagnosed for the first time in Norway, Greece, North Macedonia, Georgia and Pakistan, reports Daily Mail.
British Airways has cancelled dozens of flights to Milan due to a drop in demand and fresh cases in Spain, France, Croatia, Austria and Switzerland sparked industry fears that people may choose not to go on holiday at all over Easter in April or avoid booking foreign breaks in 2020 altogether, according to Daily Mail.
Italy is the epicentre of a European outbreak with 50 more cases, including eight children, reported yesterday – taking the country’s toll to 458 - and twelve patients have died in a week.
