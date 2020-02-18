Coronavirus outbreak: Asian markets fall as virus hits earnings, growth

Asian markets tumbled on Tuesday after Apple warned the new coronavirus had hit output and demand in China, fuelling fears over the wider impact of the epidemic on corporate earnings and economic growth. Investors looked past a positive lead from European bourses to focus on the spiralling fallout from the virus that has so far killed more than 1,800 people and infected nearly 72,500, mostly in mainland China.

As well as denting company bottom lines, the virus has sparked panic buying, economic jitters and the cancellation of high-profile sporting and cultural events. “Best to buckle in as we could be in for a bumpy ride (over) the next few weeks,” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. “I’m struggling to find any research report that doesn’t suggest (COVID-19) could significantly affect short term earnings.” Apple suppliers in Asia were hit by the tech giant’s warning that it would miss its quarterly revenue forecast because of the virus, dragging markets lower.