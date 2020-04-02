Coronavirus outbreak: April Fools' Day Virus prank off the table

It may be the global day for pranks but with the world under assault from the deadly coronavirus pandemic many governments on Wednesday were warning against virus-themed April Fools' jokes -- some even threatening jail.

The April 1 tradition sees families, web users and corporations embrace practical jokes.

But few are in the mood as the global death toll mounts and billions remain under some form of lockdown.

One K-pop star who joked on Instagram that he had tested positive for coronavirus faced a backlash at home and abroad.

Jaejoong, a member of popular band JYJ -- formerly TVXQ -- said he had been infected and hospitalised.

Worried fans left countless messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

But about an hour later he updated the post, revealing it was a prank and adding he wanted to "raise awareness".

"Although it may have been too much as an April Fools' joke, a lot of people worried for me," he wrote. "I'll receive any punishment due to this post." Many, including his own fans, lambasted the post, calling it inappropriate and not funny.

"Please have some respect.