Coronavirus lockdown: Hong Kong jails PIO for violating quarantine order

An Indian businessman was jailed in Hong Kong on Monday for violating the quarantine order for the containment of the coronavirus and trying to leave the city, the first such breach by a non-resident, according to a media report.

Deepak Kumar, 31, was sentenced to four weeks behind bars on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the place of quarantine without the permission given by an authorised officer, South China Morning Post reported.

Kwun Tong Court heard the Indian businessman arrived in Hong Kong from Turkey on March 21, and was placed under a written quarantine order to stay in isolation at Mojo Nomad Aberdeen Harbour Hotel in Aberdeen, for 14 days, the paper said.

But immigration officers found him trying to leave Hong Kong via Shenzhen Bay Control Point without permission the following morning and intercepted him, it said.