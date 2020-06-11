Coronavirus in United States: Health experts fear second wave of COVID-19 as Texas, Florida report record cases

A second wave of COVID-19 is set to hit many states in the US, as Texas, New York, Florida among others report record coronavirus cases.

Eric Toner, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said, "There is a new wave coming in parts of the country. It’s small and it’s distant so far, but it’s coming."

Texas on Wednesday reported 2,504 new cases, the highest one-day total in the state. Florida reported 8,553 new cases this week, highest one-week total.

Meanwhile, in Georgia experts are left speechless as the coronavirus cases have come to a halt, even after hair salons, tattoo parlors and gyms continue to operate.

Health experts are not sure whether the second wave of COVID-19 infections is the result of mass protests against police brutality across the country.

New York, which is the hardest hit state by the pandemic, began to reopen by region as ordered by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“We know as a fact that reopening other states, we’re seeing significant problems,” Cuomo said Tuesday. “Just because you reopen does not mean you will have a spike, but if you are not smart, you can have a spike.”

The coronavirus positive cases has crossed the two million mark in the United States, with 1,12,924 reported deaths across the country.