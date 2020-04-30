Coronavirus in Switzerland: Grandparents can now hug their grandchildren aged under 10 after govt drops restrictions

The Switzerland government is starting to ease down on the restrictions due to coronavirus which now allows the grandparents to hug their grandchildren under the age of 10.

"Children do not transmit the virus, or if they are infected they are infected by their parents," said Daniel Kock, the head of the infectious diseases unit at the Federal Department of Public Health.

He added that there is no danger for grandparents in hugging their children and also highlighted the importance of the contact.

According to CNN, a Swiss government spokesperson said: "Visits permitted and are even beneficial for the mental well-being of grandparents."

Meanwhile, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization's technical lead for coronavirus response said: "I'm sure many grandparents around the world are dying to hug their children and grandchildren."

However, DIY stores, beauty salons and physiotherapy practices have begun to reopen as Switzerland attempts to ease the lockdown restrictions.

The coronavirus positive cases is nearing the 30,000 mark in Switzerland, and the reported deaths count have risen to 1,737.