Coronavirus in Pakistan: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tests positive for COVID-19

The novel coronavirus pandemic had affected people across the world, with 3 million people across all continents save Antarctica testing positive so far.
On Monday night the Governor of Pakistan's Sindh province took to Twitter, revealing that he had tested positive for the virus. Reportedly, Governor Imran Ismail is now self-quarantining at home.
Reacting to the same, Pakistan Prime Minister took to Twitter to wish the Governor a "speedy recovery".
Later, in a followup tweet on Monday afternoon Ismail said that he was "in good health and spirit".
"I am thankful to all the cabinet members, friends and family who showed their concern regarding my health," he had added.
According to an IANS report, samples for Ismail's test have been sent to a laboratory on Sunday, which came positive on Monday night.
Talking to local media, Ismail said he has informed people he met over the past couple of days, adding that he will also have his family tested for the virus. The Governor said his health was fine and there was "no need to worry".
Pakistani pay television channel Geo TV reported that prior to testing positive, the official had had a busy schedule. Quoting data released by the Governor's House, Geo TV said that Ismail had had meetings with delegations from the Jewelers and Manufacturers Association and the Beauty Parlour Association on April 24, as well as attending an informal ceremony to donate protective gear. Prior to that, he had met with fellow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leaders and had visited an Ehsaas Center at a girls college in Kotri on April 22.
Over the last 10 days, he had also attended a function in his honour and met with many other delegations representing different areas of interest.
Pakistan has so far recorded over 14,000 cases as per the tracker maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The death toll stands at 301 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Sindh province is the worst-hit in Pakistan, with nearly 5,000 cases coming from the region.
