Coronavirus hits the cradle

A health official on the Texas Gulf Coast said 85 infants have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of

pandemic.

Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said Friday that the 85 infants are each younger than 1, but offered no other details, including how the children are suspected to have become infected.

Among the children who tested positive was a baby boy under six months old, who died from the infection.

Another was a newborn whose mother also had the virus.

"These babies have not even had their first birthday yet. Please help us to stop the spread of this disease" by staying home except for necessary trips, socially distancing and wearing masks in public, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez did not return messages for comment Saturday from The Associated Press.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott is also stressing that the widespread use of face coverings could avoid another lockdown, which he hasn't ruled out.