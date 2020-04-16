Coronavirus has passed the peak in US: Donald Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump has said the US has "passed the peak" of new COVID-19 cases and added that some states would reopen this month.

At the daily White House virus briefing, Trump on Wednesday said new reopening guidelines would be announced on Thursday after he speaks to governors, the BBC reported.

"We'll be the comeback kids, all of us," the president said. "We want to get our country back."

The US has nearly 635,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 28,000 deaths.

"The data suggests that nationwide, we have passed the peak of new cases," Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden on Wednesday.