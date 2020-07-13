Coronavirus: Florida breaks all records

Florida has shattered the national record for the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any state since the beginning of the pandemic, adding more than 15,000 cases as its daily average death toll continued to also rise.
According to state Department of Health statistics, 15,299 people tested positive, for a total of 269,811 cases, and 45 deaths were recorded on Sunday.
California had the previous record of daily positive cases - 11,694, set on Wednesday. New York had 11,571 on April 15.
The numbers come at the end of a grim, record-breaking week as Florida reported 514 fatalities - an average of 73 per day. Three weeks ago, the state was averaging 30 deaths per day. Since the pandemic began in March, 4,346 people have died in Florida of COVID-19, the state says.
Testing has doubled over the last month, going from about 25,000 tests per day to almost 50,000, but the percentage of people testing positive has risen even more dramatically. A month ago, fewer than 5 per cent of tests came up positive on a daily average. Over the past week, the daily average exceeded 19 per cent.
About 10.7 per cent of Saturday's 143,000 tests came up positive, with an average age of 38. "I still think we need to increase our testing a little bit more," said University of Florida epidemiologist Dr. Cindy Prins, adding that the state and local health departments should ramp up their contact tracing.
Prins said that she's still concerned about large crowds, gyms and some restaurants as being places of mass transmission. Reports of illegal clubs and raves in South Florida is also a worry, she said.
"I really do think we could control this, and it's the human element that is so critical. It should be an effort of our country. We should be pulling together when we're in a crisis, and we're definitely not doing it," she said. "I know people want to live their lives. There have been a lot of other times, people have made those sacrifices in order to benefit our society. It's almost like a war effort. That's what we need right now."
Where is Dr Anthony Fauci?
Despite his leading role in the US' fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, America's top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci has been sidelined by the White House, according to a media report.
Citing a senior White House official, The Washington Post report said on Sunday that Fauci "no longer briefs (President Donald) Trump and is never in the Oval (Office) anymore", Xinhua news agency reported.
According to The Washington Post report, Fauci has not spoken to Trump since "the first week of June".
In recent days, with coronavirus infections and death surging in most US states, Fauci, whose TV appearances were reportedly "scuttled" by the White House, has been more critical of the country's response to the pandemic.
In a live stream event on July 7, Fauci warned against a "false narrative" of a falling COVID-19-related death rate even as Trump continued to tout alleged progress the US had made in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak by citing a falling U.S. mortality rate.
In another interview with The Hill news website on July 9, Fauci said that hard-hit US states should pause moving forward with reopening their economies.
"I would think we need to get the states pausing in their opening process, looking at what did not work well and try to mitigate that," he said.
However, Fauci stopped short of calling for full lockdowns.
The same day in a podcast, he said that US partisanship has made the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic harder, while acknowledging the country has performed poorly in the battle against the health crisis.
"You have to be having blindfolds on and covering your ears to think that we don't live in a very divisive society now.
"You'd have to make the assumption that if there wasn't such divisiveness, that we would have a more coordinated approach," Fauci added.
US has 40% asymptomatic cases: CDC
Around 40 per cent of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the US were asymptomatic, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The revelation was made on Sunday in the CDC's latest "COVID-19 Pandemic Planning Scenarios" document, Xinhua news agency reported.
The document, which the agency said can be used to estimate the possible effects of COVID-19 in US states and localities, was first posted on May 20.
The latest update is based on data received by the CDC through June 29. The new percentage of infections that are asymptomatic, under the CDC's "current best estimate", is up from the 35 per cent the agency estimated on May 20.
