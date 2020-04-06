Coronavirus Expelliarmus? JK Rowling claims to have 'recovered' from COVID-19 symptoms without actually getting tested

Famed novellist JK Rowling on Monday took to Twitter to reveal that for the last two weeks she had been suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. Reiterating that she was now fully recovered Rowling added that she had not undergone testing.
Sharing a technique that she said had "helped a lot" Rowling reassured in a second tweet that she was indeed completely recovered.
"Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone," she wrote on Twitter.
Rowling has been active on social media as she socially distances herself amid the coronavirus outbreak. She also frequently interacts with fans -- and had on one occasion even asked Lord Voldemort to stay safe. For context, after a Voldemort fan account asked her to stay safe she too returned the entreaty, writing "you too Voldy".
On another occasion, upon being asked what she would see in the Mirror of Erised, Rowing said that it would be everyone safe at home. For the Muggles amongst you, that is a magical mirror that shows you what your heart most desires.
She has also taken to sharing Harry Potter related trivia from the coronavirus era -- such as how the Royal Bournemouth Hospital was using the HP house system to keep patients safe during the pandemic.
In the UK there have been over 48000 cases recorded, while the death toll has crossed 4,900. Globally, there have been more than 1,292,500 cases recorded.
