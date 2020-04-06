Coronavirus Expelliarmus? JK Rowling claims to have 'recovered' from COVID-19 symptoms without actually getting tested

Famed novellist JK Rowling on Monday took to Twitter to reveal that for the last two weeks she had been suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. Reiterating that she was now fully recovered Rowling added that she had not undergone testing.

Sharing a technique that she said had "helped a lot" Rowling reassured in a second tweet that she was indeed completely recovered.

"Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone," she wrote on Twitter.