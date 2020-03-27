Coronavirus could become seasonal infection: Dr Anthony Fauci

Coronavirus could very well become a "seasonal, cyclical" infection, based on the patterns it is exhibiting through its spread in the southern hemisphere, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases scientist on the White House coronavirus task force.

"It totally emphasises the need to do what we're doing in developing a vaccine, testing it quickly and trying to get it ready so that we'll have the vaccine available for that next cycle", Fauci said at a White House briefing Wednesday.

The coronavirus expert explained that evidence of cases in 'the Southern Hemisphere and southern Africa and in the Southern Hemisphere countries' as they go into their winter seasons could lead to second cycles in America.

“If in fact they have a substantial outbreak, it will be inevitable that we need to be prepared that we'll get a cycle around the second time,” he said.

Fauci said there is now enough data because multiple countries have gone through various phases of their individual outbreaks. "You could learn something from them about where you are in your own outbreak", Fauci explained.

Taking the example of China and using arbitrary numbers, Fauci said that when the number of new cases begin to flatten out, it is not time to "declare victory" but it is crucial because you know that you are on the right path towards blunting the peak infection rate. Citing information coming in from Chinese counterparts, Fauci said that as China begins to relax restrictions, they have begun to report "imported" cases.