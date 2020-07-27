Coronavirus comeback in China? Highest single-day COVID-19 cases recorded since April

China on Sunday reported 61 new coronavirus cases in the mainland, the health commission said on Monday. This is the highest single-day figure since April.

Of the new COVID-19 infections, 41 were in Xinjiang, 14 were in the Liaoning and two in Jilin, while the remaining four were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

On Saturday, the country reported 46 new COVID-19 cases. Authorities had confirmed 22 cases in Urumqi, a city in the Xinjiang region. Another 13 cases were confirmed in Liaoning province.

According to the official figures, China has recorded 83,891 cases and 4,634 deaths since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 16.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 647,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,199,796, while the fatalities rose to 647,910, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The United States accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,233,764 and 146,934, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil is in the second place with 2,419,091 infections and 87,004 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,385,685), and is followed by Russia (811,073), South Africa (445,433), Mexico (390,516), Peru (375,961), Chile (345,790), the UK (301,020), Iran (291,172), Pakistan (273,113), Spain (272,421), Saudi Arabia (266,941), Italy (246,118), Colombia (240,795), Turkey (226,100), Bangladesh (223,453), France (217,801), Germany (206,667), Argentina (162,526), Canada (115,787), Iraq (110,032) and Qatar (109,305), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,837), Mexico (43,680), Italy (35,107), India (32,063), France (30,195), Spain (28,432), Peru (17,843), Iran (15,700) and Russia (13,249).

(With IANS inputs)