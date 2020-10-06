Coronavirus can spread indoors in air beyond 6 ft, says US public health agency

The novel coronavirus can spread through the air to people who are more than 6 feet away from an infectious person, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The top US public health agency said Monday that the coronavirus can spread more than 6 feet through the air, especially in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces.

According to a report by Reuters, CDC said that there was evidence that people with COVID-19 possibly infected others who were more than 6 feet away, within enclosed spaces with poor ventilation. The top US public health agency said that scientists believe the amount of infectious smaller droplet and particles, or aerosols, produced by the people with COVID-19 become concentrated enough to spread the virus.

"Today’s update acknowledges the existence of some published reports showing limited, uncommon circumstances where people with COVID-19 infected others who were more than 6 feet away or shortly after the COVID-19-positive person left an area," CDC said in a news release.