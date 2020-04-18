Coronaviruis update: Donald Trump announces USD 19 billion relief program to help farmers

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a $19 billion relief program to help farmers and ranchers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The so-called coronavirus food assistance program will provide $16 billion in direct support based on actual losses for agricultural producers where prices and market supply chains have been impacted by the pandemic, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA will also partner with regional and local distributors, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of many restaurants, hotels and other food service entities, to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat, reports Xinhua news agency.

"This will help our farmers and our ranchers, and it is money well deserved," Trump said on Friday at a White House press briefing, adding the USDA will receive another $14 billion in July for further assistance.