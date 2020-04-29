Corona killjoy: No paternity leave for UK PM Boris Johnson

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie Symonds on Wednesday announced the birth of a healthy baby boy. It is understood that Johnson, who has just recovered from coronavirus, was present throughout the birth, at a government-run hospital in London.

A beaming Johnson looked every inch the proud father as he was pictured hours after leaving bedside of Symonds and new born son to return to tackling Britain's Covid crisis.

The prime minister had said in early March that he would probably take his two-week paternity leave when their child was born - but his office said on Wednesday he will delay his fortnight off until 'later in the year'.

Nonetheless, owing to his new preoccupation, he is sure to miss his first Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons with the newly elected Opposition Labour Leader Keir Starmer.

The news comes days after Johnson, 55, returned to 10 Downing Street after his hospitalisation for complications from COVID-19. He had been recuperating at his Chequers countryside retreat in Buckinghamshire, where he had been joined by his pregnant fiancée.

The 32-year-old herself had been in self-isolation with the couple's dog Dilyn after she developed symptoms of coronavirus but later revealed she was on the mend. The couple had announced their engagement at the end of February, when it was also revealed that they were expecting their first baby in the summer.

Congratulations began pouring in on social media as the news of the birth hit the headlines. Indian-origin finance minister Rishi Sunak, Johnson's neighbour, said it was great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident.

The baby becomes the third to be born to a British Prime Minister in office. The last child born to a sitting UK prime minister belonged to David and Samantha Cameron.