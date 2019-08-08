Cops find cocaine worth $2 million on New Zealand beach

Wellington: Police in New Zealand on Thursday reported having found 19 bundles of cocaine worth $2 million that had apparently washed ashore in the coastal community of Bethells Beach, West Auckland. The police said on Facebook that the stash was discovered late Wednesday, reports Efe news.

"Police attended and located approximately 19 packages which testing has confirmed contained cocaine. It is believed the amount found would have a street value of approximately $3 million," read the statement by Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter of the North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police.

Police continued to search the beach and its surroundings, aided by helicopters and patrol boats, for more packages in a bid to investigate their origin.

"There is a small possibility that further packages may turn up on the beach and we ask any members of the public to contact us immediately if they do," Parmenter said.