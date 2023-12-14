COP28 2023: 200 Nations Agree On Shift From Fossil Fuels After 2 Weeks Of Debate In Dubai |

Two hundred countries have reached a deal at the COP 28 summit in Dubai, calling for "deep, rapid and sustained reduction in greenhouse gas emissions" and "transitioning" away from fossil fuels -- coal, oil and gas – that are dangerously heating the planet.

The sweeping agreement, which comes during the hottest year in recorded history, was reached on Wednesday after two weeks of furious debate at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai.

Eurpoean Leaders Vulnerable For Complete Shift From Fossil Fuels

European leaders and many of the nations most vulnerable to climate-fueled disasters were urging language that called for a complete “phaseout” of fossil fuels. But that proposal faced intense pushback from major oil exporters like Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as well as fast-growing countries like India and Nigeria. So, the document does not speak about the "phase out" of fossil fuels; instead, it calls for transitioning away from fossil fuels “in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, to achieve net zero emission by 2050." It is the first time fossil fuels have been addressed in the climate talks.

“Humanity has finally done what is long, long, long overdue,” said Wopke Hoekstra, the European commissioner for climate action. “Thirty years — 30 years! — which have been spent to arrive at the beginning of the end of fossil fuels.”

The new deal is not legally binding and can’t, on its own, force any country to act. Yet many of the politicians, environmentalists and business leaders gathered in Dubai hoped it would send a message to investors and policymakers that the shift away from fossil fuels was unstoppable. Over the next two years, each nation is supposed to submit a detailed, formal plan for how it intends to curb greenhouse gas emissions through 2035. Wednesday’s agreement is meant to guide those plans.

Many financial issues need to be sorted over the next two years at upcoming climate conferences in Azerbaijan and Brazil. Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said India has already initiated a set of actions to restrict temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to preindustrial levels.