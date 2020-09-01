'Convenient smokescreen': India says UNSC reform talks are being 'held hostage'

"In effect, after more than a decade, there has been no tangible progress at all. In fact, the IGN process has become a convenient smokescreen to hide behind for those who do not wish to see any reform in the Security Council," Naidu wrote.

"Consequently, there is a need to ensure that the IGN process is not held hostage, procedurally and substantially, by those who do not wish to bring about reform in the Security Council. If this happens, and there are indications that this is already happening, those who demand reform will be forced to look for other ways to achieve the same end outside the IGN process," he said in the letter.

Naidu underscored India's "abiding commitment" to reformed multilateralism, saying that to strengthen this in the UN, India will "continue to voice its strong support for tangible action towards an expanded and reformed Security Council that reflects today's world and realities".

"We will also take steps to see how we can realise these goals in the 75th session of the UNGA," he said.

Muhammad-Bande had placed under silence procedure until the evening of August 31 the draft decision entitled 'Question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other matters related to the Security Council', regarding the roll-over of the Intergovernmental Negotiations into the 75th Session of the General Assembly that begins this month.