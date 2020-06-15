Construction of Chengdu Tianfu Int'l Airport carried out smoothly

The construction of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province is being carried out smoothly. The first phase of the airport construction includes 3 runways and a terminal which covers an area of 600,000 square meters.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)