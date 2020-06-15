World

Construction of Chengdu Tianfu Int'l Airport carried out smoothly

By Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on June 15, 2020 shows the construction site of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport
Photo: Xinhua

The construction of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province is being carried out smoothly. The first phase of the airport construction includes 3 runways and a terminal which covers an area of 600,000 square meters.

A worker is busy at the construction site of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 15, 2020.
Photo: Xinhua
Aerial photo taken on June 15, 2020 shows the construction site of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Photo: Xinhua
Aerial photo taken on June 15, 2020 shows the construction site of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Photo: Xinhua
Aerial photo taken on June 15, 2020 shows the construction site of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Photo: Xinhua

