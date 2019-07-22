Congresswoman voices over attack on Hindu priest

New York: US Congresswoman Grace Meng has voiced disgust over the "heinous" attack on a Hindu priest in Queens, saying she stands with the minority Hindu community and her borough is home to several communities from around the world.

Swami Harish Chander Puri, priest of the Shiv Shakti Peeth temple in Glen Oaks, Queens was attacked by a man who reportedly screamed "this is my neighbourhood".

PIX11 reported that Puri had bruises and abrasions all over his body, including his face. "I'm in a little pain," he said from a bed at his temple Friday night, PIX11 reported.

Meng, representing New York's 6th congressional district in the New York City borough of Queens, issued a statement strongly condemning the attack.

"I am disgusted over the violent attack on a Hindu priest in our borough. This type of brutal act is un-American and the person who committed this heinous crime is a coward," she said.

Meng stressed that people from across the globe call Queens home and "we are proud to embrace this rich diversity that exists in our communities and neighborhoods".

Commending the New York Police Department for making a swift arrest in this case, she expressed confidence that justice will be served.

By Yoshita Singh