Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide exceed 1 million -- Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON-- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen above 1 million, according to the new tally from Johns Hopkins University on Thursday afternoon.

A total of 1,002,159 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus across the world, with a death toll of 51,485, while more than 200,000 patients have recovered, showed the tally updated by the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The United States has reported the most cases, which have surpassed 236,000, along with 5,648 deaths. Italy, with more than 115,000 cases, has seen nearly 14,000 deaths, higher than other countries.

Spain has recorded more than 110,000 cases and 10,096 deaths.