Concerned about Afghan women, minorities, Taliban should assure equal rights: Ahmad Massoud's spokesperson

No deals had been made with the Taliban yet and negotiations were on but they would be part of the Kabul administration if there was an agreement for an inclusive government, said Fahim Dashty, the spokesperson of Ahmad Massoud.

Massoud, the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who is presently in Panjshir valley, is leading a resistance movement to the Taliban, along with former vice-president Amrullah Saleh. Panjshir is the only Afghanistan province that has not yet fallen to the Taliban.

"We are fighting for the whole of Afghanistan and not just for one province. We are concerned about the rights of Afghans, of women, of minorities. The Taliban has to assure equality and rights," Fahim Dashty told India Today TV.

On Wednesday, Commander Ameer Akmal of the Popular Resistance Front in Panjshir told India Today TV that they were ready for a war with the Taliban and had all the facilities.

All roads leading to the Panjshir Valley are dominated by fiercely patriotic Tajik fighters who have grown up on the legend of Ahmed Shah Masooud, the fierce Northern alliance commander who successfully stood up to the Soviets in the 1980s and the Taliban between 1996 and 2001.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 05:13 PM IST