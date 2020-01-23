Complete travel ban imposed in China's Wuhan after coronavirus outbreak kills 17

Beijing: The authorities in Wuhan city in China where the coronavirus originated, have imposed a complete travel ban on local residents, in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

South China Morning Post, citing state media reported that officials in Wuhan announced a complete travel ban amid a Coronavirus outbreak.

At least 17 people have been killed due to the deadly virus while more than 550 others throughout China have been infected with it.

The ban issued by command authority in the city said that from 10:00 am on Thursday, urban buses, subways, ferries and long-distance passenger transport would be suspended in the city.