Commentary: In war with coronavirus, China joins world to safeguard shared future

BEIJING -- As the shadow of the coronavirus widens in the world, it is high time for all countries to come together in response to the crisis that concerns the shared future of humanity.

In the fight against COVID-19, a global health crisis unlike any in the 75-year history of the United Nations, China believes that solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapons.

After the outbreak, China has made all-out efforts in epidemic prevention and control, effectively fending off the "first wave" of the virus and earning time for the world to enhance preparedness. During the fight, the international community provided support and help, which Chinese people will never forget.

At present, China has stepped out of the most arduous stage. But the rest of the world is battling the raging disease. Nearly 300,000 people have been infected worldwide, and almost 13,000 have died, according to the latest WHO update on the outbreak situation.

China did not and will not stand aside when the crisis is causing human suffering, slowing the global economy, and upending people's lives.