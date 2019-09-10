Climbers to make autumn Everest ascent after 9 years

Kathmandu: At least 10 mountaineers are preparing to make a bid to scale Mount Everest, breaking a nine-year hiatus in climbing the world’s highest peak during autumn.

Four American, four Polish, one British and one Spanish climber have been granted permission to climb Everest this autumn, according to Nepal’s Department of Tourism that issues climbing permits, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The world’s highest peak normally sees the highest number of climbers during the spring season. Very few have climbed it during the autumn.

According to the Department of Tourism, the last time Everest was climbed in the autumn season was in 2010, when American Eric Larsen achieved the feat.

“It’s difficult to climb Everest during the autumn because of post-monsoon and fresh snow,” said Rameshwor Niroula, an official of the department.

“The autumn season, when the monsoon ends, is regarded as more dangerous because there is typically a lot of new snow which can be unstable.

The autumn also brings high winds and shorter days, making climbing difficult. Mostly, there are crevasses of fresh snow,” said Niroula. The temperature on the summit is around minus 36 degrees Celsius.

Japanese climber Nobukazu Kuriki, who died on his eighth attempt to summit Everest last year, had made six unsuccessful autumn climbing attempts.

The climb in autumn is again seeing a revival with a team of dedicated climbers to make the bid. The Nepal government charges $5,500 as royalty to climb Everest in autumn, half of the amount charged for spring Everest expeditions.

The first ascent of Everest during the autumn was recorded in 1973 when two Japanese Yasuo Kato and Michio Yuasa achieved the feat on October 26, 1973.