German coal mine expansion: Climate activist Great Thunberg detained by German police

Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for the past years, while thousands of people demonstrated against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Climate activist Greta Thunberg |
Berlin: Climate activist Great Thunberg was detained by the German police, police said on Tuesday. She was arrested while protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, some 9 kilometres (5.6 miles) from Luetzerath.

Police and energy company RWE started evicting protesters from Luetzerath on January 11. As per an AP report, the police has reportedly removed roadblocks, chopping down treehouses and bulldozing buildings.

The protests came a day after the last two climate activists holed up in a tunnel beneath the village of Luetzerath left the site.

As per the agency reports, the activists also occupied a giant digger at another coal mine in the west of the country as part of today's demonstrations and joined a protest march near the village of Luetzerath.

