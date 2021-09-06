Classes resume in Afghanistan universities, female and male students separated by curtains

Afghanistan universities have resumed classes but there's a catch to it, as pictures show curtains been drawn between female and male students in the classroom.

Pictures shared by local media show men and women sitting on two opposite sides of the classroom with curtains between them.

The Taliban had earlier ordered that women attending private Afghan universities must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face and classes must be segregated by sex — or at least divided by a curtain. In recent years burqas and niqabs had largely vanished from the streets of Kabul, but are seen more frequently in smaller cities and towns.

“Universities are required to recruit female teachers for female students based on their facilities,” the Taliban said, adding that men and women should use separate entrances and exits. If it is not possible to hire women teachers, then colleges “should try to hire old men teachers who have a good record of behaviour”, a document issued by the Taliban’s education authority said.

Meanwhile, after days of consultations, the Taliban have nominated Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as the new head of state, according to senior leaders, a media report said.



They said the new government was likely to be installed on Wednesday, "or may get delayed for a few more days", The News International reported

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:04 PM IST