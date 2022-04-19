Citing Russia's war, IMF cuts global growth forecast to 3.6%

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia's war in Ukraine, and warning that inflation was now a "clear and present danger" for many countries.

For 2022, IMF has forecast inflation of 5.7% in advanced economies and 8.7% in emerging market and developing economies, a jump of 1.8 and 2.8 percentage points from January's forecast.

Both Russia and Ukraine were expected to experience steep contractions in their economies, while the European Union - which is highly dependent on Russian energy - had seen its 2022 growth forecast cut by 1.1 percentage points.

"The war adds to the series of supply shocks that have struck the global economy in recent years. Like seismic waves, its effects will propagate far and wide — through commodity markets, trade, and financial linkages," ," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas wrote in a blog released on Tuesday with the revamped outlook.

"Such a ‘tectonic shift’ would cause long-run efficiency losses, increase volatility and represent a major challenge to the rules-based framework that has governed international and economic relations for the last 75 years," Gourinchas said.

Reduced supplies of oil, gas and metals produced by Russia, and wheat and corn -- produced by both Russia and Ukraine -- had driven up prices sharply, but was hurting lower-income households around the world.

The IMF said it had revised downward its medium-term outlook for all groups, except commodity exporters who benefit from the surge in energy and food prices. It said advanced economies would take longer to recover to their pre-pandemic output trend, while the divergence between advanced and developing economies was likely to persist, suggesting some "permanent scarring" from the pandemic.

The war had also increased the risk of a more permanent fragmentation of the world economy into geopolitical blocks with distinct technology standards, cross-border payment systems, and reserve currencies.

Further sanctions on Russian energy and a widening of the war, a sharper-than-forecast deceleration in China and a renewed flare-up of the pandemic could further slow growth and boost inflation, while rising prices could trigger social unrest.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:35 PM IST