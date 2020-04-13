Cialfo offers free version of career readiness planning for students amid coronavirus

Washington-- In light of school closures globally, Cialfo today announced that their college and career readiness platform is available free of charge to all high schools worldwide. The free plan launches next week and is currently accepting registrations.

This announcement comes after Cialfo hosted its first Online University Fair in March. Taking place over a span of 3 days, over 18,000 students and counselors attended 138 sessions hosted by 96 institutions. Schools represented included Brown University, Johns Hopkins University, Indiana University, Arizona State University, The University of Hong Kong, Trinity College Dublin, and Swarthmore College.

"At Cialfo, we're constantly working towards new ways to increase access in education. The Online University Fair was our first step towards making it as simple as possible for high school students to talk to admissions officers," said Rohan Pasari, co-founder and CEO of Cialfo. "Making Cialfo free for everyone is the second step. This will allow every high school, regardless of resources, to engage their students in college and career readiness."

Cialfo offers powerful college and career readiness planning to all schools for free.

"We're hearing from schools that are using WhatsApp or Facebook groups to manage their counseling, and it's overwhelming for both staff and students," said William Hund, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Cialfo. "These platforms are not built for distance counseling. By releasing Access, we can help these schools that desperately need a counseling solution."

Features of the Access plan at launch will include:

Connecting with colleges: Schedule virtual college visits, promote informational webinars, or join online college fairs with students and parents

Seamless collaboration: Schedule meetings, send broadcasts, share notes and in-app messages, or chat on the Cialfo mobile app

Simple college planning: Give students access to a rich college search database where they can research schools, discover tuition fees, and plan applications

To register an account on Cialfo, visit https://cialfo.co/access.

About Cialfo

Cialfo is a one-stop solution that brings together people, software, and data to simplify college and career counseling workflows. With Cialfo, anyone can access postsecondary planning and readiness.

Founded in 2017 in Singapore, Cialfo now powers hundreds of high schools across 60+ countries. We're on a mission to make higher education accessible for 100 million students by 2025.