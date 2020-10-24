Church collapse kills 22 in Ghana

At least 22 people were killed and several injured after a six-storeyed church building collapsed in eastern Ghana on Friday, reported a local official.

Rescue teams were able to rescue eight people but 22 bodies were pulled from the rubble in the Asene-Manso district, said Agyemang Prempeh, a coordinator with the National Disaster Management Organization.

Fearing the number of casualties may rise, he said search and rescue efforts are still ongoing while four more bodies were pulled from the debris after 18 people were reported dead, reported Anadolu News Agency.

More than 60 people were present at the time of the incident, reported local media.