 Chinese woman beats Pakistani woman in broad daylight, no one dares to stop her; watch viral video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldChinese woman beats Pakistani woman in broad daylight, no one dares to stop her; watch viral video

Chinese woman beats Pakistani woman in broad daylight, no one dares to stop her; watch viral video

In the video, the Chinese woman can be repeatedly seen pulling the Pakistani woman's hair and kicking her on her stomach.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Visuals from the incident | Twitter

A video has surfaced in which a Chinese woman can be seen openly beating a Pakistani woman in the streets in broad daylight. Several passersby can be seen walking past and filming the incident but no one dared to interfere and help the woman.

Evidence of modern-day colonialism

In the video, the Chinese woman can be repeatedly seen pulling the Pakistani woman's hair and kicking her on her stomach. People can be seen raising objections but the woman was left helpless and at the mercy of the Chinese national.

It appears to be a case of robbery, as a Twitter user pointed out, and that the Chinese woman simply said to the Pakistani woman to simply give her back her things after which she would be let go. Towards the end of the video, the latter can be seen handing over what looks like a wallet after which the Chinese national seems to back away.

Several netizens called the brutal incident evidence of 21st-century colonialism and how the "Pakistani public has accepted Chinese sovereignty over them". Many people have also called out the friendship between China and Pakistan which has often been described as being 'higher than the mountains and deeper than the oceans.'

Read Also
Will warming to Pakistan help us deal with China?
article-image

Chinese businesses shuttered by Pakistani police

Earlier in April 2023, the Karachi Police, in an effort to stop terrorist acts that could jeopardise Islamabad's strategic ties with Beijing, have resorted to temporarily closing various shops run and frequented by Chinese nationals in the city.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said that China 'temporarily' closed the consular department of its embassy in Islamabad days after warning its residents to exercise caution due to the 'deteriorating security situation' in Pakistan.

It appears that Pakistani authorities have exhibited a lax approach towards protecting the lives of Chinese nationals living in Pakistan despite several pleas and warnings from Beijing. It's interesting to note that some reports contend Islamabad is subtly urging Beijing to forgive Beijing's sizable loan from China or extend deadlines in order to prevent the approaching default.

Targets of various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan continue to include Chinese people and CPEC-related projects.

Read Also
Pakistan: Man pretending to be patient kills Chinese national, injures 2 others in Karachi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chinese woman beats Pakistani woman in broad daylight, no one dares to stop her; watch viral video

Chinese woman beats Pakistani woman in broad daylight, no one dares to stop her; watch viral video

Russia: Days after Kremlin incident, several drones attack Moscow; visuals surface

Russia: Days after Kremlin incident, several drones attack Moscow; visuals surface

US: Indian-origin student, age 21, shot dead in Philadelphia, says report

US: Indian-origin student, age 21, shot dead in Philadelphia, says report

Ukraine: Kyiv breathes sigh of relief after air raid warning ends

Ukraine: Kyiv breathes sigh of relief after air raid warning ends

Belarus President Lukashenko hospitalised, in critical condition after meeting Putin

Belarus President Lukashenko hospitalised, in critical condition after meeting Putin