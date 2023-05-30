Chinese woman beats Pakistani woman in broad daylight, no one dares to stop her; watch viral video

Visuals from the incident | Twitter

A video has surfaced in which a Chinese woman can be seen openly beating a Pakistani woman in the streets in broad daylight. Several passersby can be seen walking past and filming the incident but no one dared to interfere and help the woman.

Want to see how 21st century colonialism looks like? 👇👇

A #Chinese woman is beating a #Pakistani woman in broad daylight in a street in #Pakistan & no Pak national dares to interfere.

They have accepted Chinese subjugation in their hearts.#China #CCPChina pic.twitter.com/SK7TIikV9i — Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) May 29, 2023

In the video, the Chinese woman can be repeatedly seen pulling the Pakistani woman's hair and kicking her on her stomach. People can be seen raising objections but the woman was left helpless and at the mercy of the Chinese national.

Their time-tested friendship, described by some as "higher than the mountains and deeper than the oceans — Rajiv Gupta (@RajivGupta69) May 30, 2023

It appears to be a case of robbery, as a Twitter user pointed out, and that the Chinese woman simply said to the Pakistani woman to simply give her back her things after which she would be let go. Towards the end of the video, the latter can be seen handing over what looks like a wallet after which the Chinese national seems to back away.

The Chinese woman said to the Pakistani woman to give back her things and she can go, so it looks like the Pakistani woman took something from the Chinese woman, and it looks like a wallet was then handed back. — Miriam W (@moonlightesq) May 29, 2023

Several netizens called the brutal incident evidence of 21st-century colonialism and how the "Pakistani public has accepted Chinese sovereignty over them". Many people have also called out the friendship between China and Pakistan which has often been described as being 'higher than the mountains and deeper than the oceans.'

Chinese businesses shuttered by Pakistani police

Earlier in April 2023, the Karachi Police, in an effort to stop terrorist acts that could jeopardise Islamabad's strategic ties with Beijing, have resorted to temporarily closing various shops run and frequented by Chinese nationals in the city.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said that China 'temporarily' closed the consular department of its embassy in Islamabad days after warning its residents to exercise caution due to the 'deteriorating security situation' in Pakistan.

It appears that Pakistani authorities have exhibited a lax approach towards protecting the lives of Chinese nationals living in Pakistan despite several pleas and warnings from Beijing. It's interesting to note that some reports contend Islamabad is subtly urging Beijing to forgive Beijing's sizable loan from China or extend deadlines in order to prevent the approaching default.

Targets of various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan continue to include Chinese people and CPEC-related projects.