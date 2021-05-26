Chinese Minister dodges question on independent probe on charges of COVID-19 leak from Wuhan lab

The news reports by the WIV researchers came after two reports by the WSJ stating that three researchers from the WIV sought hospital care in November 2019, weeks before Beijing disclosed the COVID-19 pandemic, which China has denied.

WSJ, in another report on May 24 said WIV scientists in April 2012 have investigated the illness suffered by six miners who fell sick with a mysterious health issue after entering the mine to clear bat guano. Three of them died.

China has currently blocked the international media from reaching the mine to see the surroundings, the report said.

The WSJ quoted master's thesis by Li Xu from the No. 1 School of Clinical Medicine at Kunming Medical University in southwest China on the miners' illness akin to COVID-19.

Over the next week, five others working at the Mojiang mine, ages 30 to 63, were admitted to the same hospital. All had similar symptoms.

Zhong Nanshan, top pulmonologist of China has diagnosed the illness as pneumonia, most likely caused by a virus, and recommended testing for SARS antibodies and trying to identify the type of bats in the mine, the WSJ report said.

It quoted another thesis, written by a Ph.D. candidate supervised by George Gao, the current head of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, or China CDC, said four of the miners tested positive for SARS antibodies.

Over the next year or so, WIV scientists entered the Mojiang mine and took faecal samples from 276 bats, identifying six different species, according to a research paper they published later, it said.

They extracted genetic material from the samples and sequenced fragments. Half of the samples tested positive for coronaviruses, including an unidentified SARS-like strain, according to the scientists. They called the virus RaBtCoV/4991, it said.

Critically, all six bat species showed evidence of coronavirus co-infection, the researchers found.

In other words, the virus could easily exchange genetic material with similar ones to create a new coronavirus- an environment ripe for the creation of new viruses that could potentially infect humans, the WSJ report said.