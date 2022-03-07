Chinese man accuse Xi Jinping govt of abonding nationals in war-torn Ukraine: Report

Chinese national has accused its government of abondoning Chinese citizens stranded in Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

Cao, 25-year-old, never imagined his holiday in eastern Europe would involve hunkering down in a bomb shelter as Russian shells thudded outside near the devastated Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.



The Chinese man one of about 6,000 Chinese nationals who were in Ukraine when war broke out, described feeling helpless and abandoned after essentially being told by China's Embassy in Ukraine to fend for himself.



"The embassy told us to find a way to solve the problems we're facing by ourselves," he told AFP from a small town outside Chernihiv where he has sought refuge with a local family.

"They said that fighting is everywhere, they aren't able to do anything... Shouldn't this be a nation's responsibility?" he said via China's WeChat messaging app.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:12 PM IST