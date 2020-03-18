Coronavirus Update from China: Chinese mainland reports 12 newly imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING -- The Chinese mainland reported 12 newly imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 155, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the 12 newly imported cases, five were reported in Guangdong Province, three in Beijing, three in Shanghai and one in Sichuan Province, according to the commission.

The commission said it received reports of 13 newly confirmed cases on the mainland Tuesday, including one from Hubei's provincial capital Wuhan.