Chinese, Indonesian leaders exchange congratulations on 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING-- Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages on Monday with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Indonesia diplomatic relations.

Noting that the friendly exchanges between China and Indonesia boast a long history, Xi said bilateral relations have made great progress since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

In recent years, in particular, Xi said, the two countries have continuously lifted their relations, expanded the areas of cooperation, achieved fruitful results from Belt and Road cooperation, and worked closely on international and regional affairs, bringing benefits to the two peoples and contributing to regional and global prosperity and stability.

China and Indonesia share broad common interests at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels and enjoy tremendous potential for cooperation, Xi said, adding that China will continue to work with Indonesia to prevail over the COVID-19 epidemic.