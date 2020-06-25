Chinese government helps college graduates find jobs online

A government-sponsored online recruiting service platform has offered more than 13 million job posts for Chinese college graduates since its launch in March.

The "24365" platform was co-sponsored by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and multiple recruiting platforms to help graduates find jobs amid the COVID-19 fallout.

A total of 29 special online job fairs have been held on the platform, offering nearly 5 million job vacancies in fields including strategic emerging industries and health care.

An MOE survey that pooled 1.05 million employed graduates showed that 24 percent of them obtained job information via the platform.

The platform has received around 30 million job applications from graduates.

The number of college graduates this year is expected to reach 8.74 million, according to data from the MOE.