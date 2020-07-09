Chinese FM makes suggestions on bringing China-U.S. relations back to right track

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday made three suggestions on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track when addressing the China-U.S. Think Tanks Media Forum.

"First, activate and open all the channels of dialogue," Wang said.

Only communication can dispel falsehoods, and only dialogue can prevent miscalculation, Wang said, reaffirming that China's door to dialogue remains open.

As long as the U.S. side is ready, China can restore and restart the dialogue mechanisms at all levels and in all areas. All issues can be put on the table. All differences can be addressed properly through dialogue, Wang said.

In the meantime, as long as the United States does not set restrictions, China is also ready to promote exchanges and interactions between government departments, localities and social sectors, so as to enable the two peoples to know and understand more of each other, Wang said.

"Second, review and agree on the lists of interactions," Wang said.

Given the inter-connectedness and complexity of issues, it is useful for the two sides to sit down together, run over them and draw up lists of cooperation areas, dialogues, and issues that need proper management, Wang said.

"Third, focus and cooperate on COVID-19 response," Wang said.